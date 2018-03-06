SRTC Moultrie career fair sees big turnout

On Tuesday, Moultrie city leaders voted to pass an ordinance that would limit business that sell alcohol around a new proposed medical college.More >>
More than 50 companies were in Moultrie on Tuesday, hoping to hire folks for hundreds of open positions across South Georgia.More >>
A new housing concept is moving forward in Thomasville after being approved by the planning and zoning commission Monday night.More >>
Students in the culinary program at Westover High will soon be representing Georgia on the national stage.More >>
It's been a busy legislative session at the state capitol. Last week's Crossover Day had lawmakers working well into the night.More >>
