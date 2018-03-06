SRTC Moultrie career fair sees big turnout

More than 50 companies were in Moultrie on Tuesday, hoping to hire folks for hundreds of open positions across South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

This was all part of the Southern Regional Technical College Career Fair.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to noon.

SRTC staff said it's a great opportunity for students and people in the area to talk with employers face to face in a comfortable environment.

"This really brings things back full circle. we have our students that come in, graduate, and find employment in our community," said Director of Admissions Lisa Griffin

"We're hoping to bring interest to the programs that we have in South Georgia, we have about nine counties that we cover throughout the southern region," said District Manager Jim McPherson.

South Georgia EMS staff said they have about 30 to 40 open positions across Southwest Georgia right now.

