Thomasville Planning and Zoning Commission approves 'cottage court' concept

A new housing concept is moving forward in Thomasville after being approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.

The cottage court housing idea came about when a developer inquired about establishing cottage court housing in the 300 block of Mimosa Drive.

A cottage court consists of several small single family homes on a lot.

The concept is to arrange the homes in a way that makes them all face each other with a common space in the middle, similar to a courtyard.

City planning staff said the cottage court would give people another housing option that would appeal to multiple income levels and family sizes.

"Pretty much everyone, this is a type of development that we feel like depending on how it's done, can apply to different age levels, income levels, etc.," said City Planner Brian Hermann.

The next step is for the idea to go before the city council for approval.

