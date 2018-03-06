Dougherty Co. reimbursement process 'slow' following 2017 storms

Millions of dollars in federal and state reimbursements are still outstanding. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County taxpayers are cutting a $1 million check this week for expenses related to storm damage from more than a year ago. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County taxpayers are cutting a $1 million check this week for expenses related to storm damage from more than a year ago.

Millions of dollars in federal and state reimbursements are still outstanding.

This week's $1,062,692.60 payment to Ceres Environmental Services, the county's storm clean-up contractor, will pay for demolition and debris removal at four mobile home parks, destroyed by an EF-3 tornado on January 22, 2017.

The project was completed in December, ahead of schedule. It is the final storm clean-up project for Dougherty County.

Right now, county officials are working to recoup reimbursements.

"It's slow. But, we are persistent. We are working with GEMA as well as FEMA on sometimes a daily, weekly, basis doing all that we can to recover our shared portion of those costs," said Interim Administrator for Dougherty County Michael McCoy.

To date, the county has paid $9,810,654 to Ceres and Tetra Tech.

The county has received roughly half that amount in reimbursements, $4,826,967 as of February 8, 2018.

Typically, FEMA reimburses at a rate of 75 percent, GEMA at 10 percent, with county taxpayers responsible for the remaining costs.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.