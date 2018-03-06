Annual ABAC golf tournament still has a few spots left

The tournament raises money for the Forest Lakes Golf Course. (Source: WALB)

There are still some spots available for an annual golf tournament hosted by ABAC. (Source: WALB)

Now is the time to sign up for the 2nd Second Annual Supporters’ Tournament t at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Forest Lakes Golf Club.

The tournament raises money for the Forest Lakes Golf Course.

According to our partners with the "Tifton Gazette," tickets are $60 a person or $225 dollars for a four-person team.

Various prizes will be given out and lunch will be provided, but there are only a few slots left.

To participate in the tournament, contact Director of College Advancement Deidre Martin at (229) 391-4907.

Checks should be made payable to the ABAC Foundation or call (229) 391-4897 with a credit card payment. Lawton said the ABAC Foundation also accepts donations which will go toward improving the course.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.