GA Department of Corrections to host job fair in Leesburg

Later this week the Georgia Department of Corrections will host a job fair in Leesburg.

The DOC is looking to hire officers for the Lee, Calhoun, and Autry State Prisons.

Attendees are asked to bring a current driver's license, social security card, high school diploma or GED, and workout clothes.

That job fair will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Troy University at 1579 US-19 in Leesburg.

To see where the Department of Corrections will be hosting other hiring events, visit the Georgia Department of Correction's Facebook page.

