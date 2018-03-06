Langdale Company hosts 36th Annual FFA Forestry Field Day

The Langdale Company will host the 36th Annual Langdale FFA Forestry Field Day at Southwind Sporting Clays on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in conjunction with the Georgia FFA Association and the South Region Agricultural Education office.

Approximately 270 FFA members from schools all across South Georgia will participate in the event.

The Forestry Field Day event is a competitive activity that tests skills and knowledge in the area of forest management. Event components include tree identification, ocular estimation, compass and pacing, land measurement, reforestation, identifying forest disorders, timber stand improvement, forest management, cruising for board foot volume, and cruising for cord volume practicums.

The event will be under the direction of Hal Rowe of The Langdale Company and Shawn Collins, South Region Forestry Teacher. The event will be sponsored by The Langdale Company with additional judging and scoring assistance will be provided by the Georgia Forestry Commission, Package Corporation of America, Derek Herring, and Franklin Staten.

The Georgia FFA Association is a youth organization of more than 41,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.



