Langdale Company hosts 36th Annual FFA Forestry Field Day

Dougherty County taxpayers are cutting a $1 million check this week for expenses related to storm damage from more than a year ago.More >>
Now is the time to sign up for the 2nd Second Annual Supporters’ Tournament t at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Forest Lakes Golf ClubMore >>
Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration and College of the Arts welcome American Ballet Theatre star Misty Copeland to campus on Tuesday, April 3.More >>
Later this week the Georgia Department of Corrections will host a job fair in Leesburg.More >>
It happens at Southwind Sporting Clays on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in conjunction with the Georgia FFA Association and the South Region Agricultural Education office.More >>
