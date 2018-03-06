GBI sets up investigation in Dawson

We're trying to learn why the Dawson Police and GBI agents have begun an apparent investigation on Pecan Street in Dawson.
Officials have not released any statements, so right now, we don't know much about what's going on, but we do know crime scene tape is up around a home in that neighborhood.
Emergency crews have been at the home since before 7:30 Tuesday morning.
We have a crew at this scene and will continue to update you on what we know as soon as we can.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.