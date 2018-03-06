GBI: Man found dead in Dawson, son charged with malice murder

Officials have been on scene since about dawn (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called by the Dawson Police Department Tuesday afternoon to investigate a homicide.

According to the GBI, EMS was called to the 600 block of Pecan Street in Dawson for medical assistance and when they arrived, they found Leroy Weston, 70, dead.

Dawson police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. and requested the GBI's assistance.

The GBI said the investigation determined that Jaquan Weston, 27, of Leesburg, was responsible for the death of Leroy.

Jaquan is Leroy's son.

Law enforcement began searching for Jaquan. When he was found in the 700 block of Lemon Street, the GBI said he had what appeared to be self-inflicted cuts.

Jaquan was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Jaquan is charged with malice murder.

Leroy's body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 of the GBI office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.