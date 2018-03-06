Two in custody for school threats

We're trying to learn why the Dawson Police and GBI agents have begun an apparent investigation on Pecan Street in Dawson.More >>
We're trying to learn why the Dawson Police and GBI agents have begun an apparent investigation on Pecan Street in Dawson.More >>
Officials have taken two young people into custody as a result of threats transmitted during a time when schools are in a testing period.More >>
Officials have taken two young people into custody as a result of threats transmitted during a time when schools are in a testing period.More >>
Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, were both denied bond by magistrate court judge John Stephenson.More >>
Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, were both denied bond by magistrate court judge John Stephenson.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a possible overdose, at the Intersection of 82 and Oakland.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a possible overdose, at the Intersection of 82 and Oakland.More >>
Students in the culinary program at Westover High will soon be representing Georgia on the national stage.More >>
Students in the culinary program at Westover High will soon be representing Georgia on the national stage.More >>