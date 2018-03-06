Two in custody for school threats - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Two in custody for school threats

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
The Dougherty Co. School Board (Source:WALB) The Dougherty Co. School Board (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials have taken two young people into custody as a result of threats transmitted during a time when schools are in a testing period.

Tuesday morning, the Dougherty County School System Police Department took them into custody related to two bomb threats made at Albany Middle School.

The investigation continues into those threats with those responsible prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, according to DCSS spokesman J. D. Sumner.

"We take school safety and class disruptions seriously," he said. "Parents, please take this opportunity to talk to your students about the repercussions of their actions if they seek to harm others or to disrupt school." 

DCSS wants anyone to call the district if you see or hear of a possible threat against a school or student.

You can also send a message through their Facebook account.

    •   
