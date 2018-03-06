Editorial: Delta Airlines and the NRA

Georgia leaders have worked to make the state one of the best in the country to do business with. But Georgia could quickly lose that reputation if lawmakers under the Gold Dome continue to let partisan politics interfere with industry.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle threatened to cut tax breaks to Delta Airlines over the carrier's decision to cut ties with the NRA - A decision the company and several others made in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Cagle is running to become Georgia's next governor and his words have already led other states like New York and Virginia, to invite Delta to move its headquarters there. Such a move would cost the state billions of dollars in revenue generated by the Fortune 500 company.

And some fear it could also hurt Georgia's chances of attracting Amazon, which has considered locating a second headquarters in Atlanta. Also at risk is Georgia's booming film industry.

Already some filmmakers are threatening to boycott the state over a proposed bill that would allow adoption agencies to reject services for same-sex couples.

While these lawmakers say they are standing up for conservative values, they fail to realize the financial damage that could impact thousands of jobs, hurt the overall economy, and prevent future industries from locating here.

Georgia is a growing state – but if our leaders continue to make these bad moves, it will cause industries to leave, and other states will gladly accept the business...

