Body found in Lee County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Body found in Lee County

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The body of a person was found in a car Tuesday morning, just inside Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a possible overdose, at the Intersection of 82 and Oakland.

The sheriff’s office was called to the scene around 8:45 Tuesday morning. 

We expect to have more information on this developing story later today.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Two in custody for school threats

    Two in custody for school threats

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-03-06 17:04:06 GMT
    The Dougherty Co. School Board (Source:WALB)The Dougherty Co. School Board (Source:WALB)

    Officials have taken two young people into custody as a result of threats transmitted during a time when schools are in a testing period. 

    More >>

    Officials have taken two young people into custody as a result of threats transmitted during a time when schools are in a testing period. 

    More >>

  • No bond for men charged in Albany night club murder

    No bond for men charged in Albany night club murder

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-03-06 15:21:42 GMT
    Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, sit in court awaiting first hearing (Source: WALB)Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, sit in court awaiting first hearing (Source: WALB)

    Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, were both denied bond by magistrate court judge John Stephenson.

    More >>

    Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, were both denied bond by magistrate court judge John Stephenson.

    More >>

  • Body found in Lee County

    Body found in Lee County

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-03-06 15:07:32 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a possible overdose, at the Intersection of 82 and Oakland. 

    More >>

    The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a possible overdose, at the Intersection of 82 and Oakland. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly