No bond for men charged in Albany night club murder

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, sit in court awaiting first hearing (Source: WALB)
Car with bullet holes and broken windows at the scene of the crime (Source: WALB) Car with bullet holes and broken windows at the scene of the crime (Source: WALB)
Legend Lounge and Night Club on the 700 block of East Broad Avenue (Source: WALB) Legend Lounge and Night Club on the 700 block of East Broad Avenue (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Two men charged in a deadly Albany Night Club shooting appeared in court at the Dougherty County Jail for the first time Tuesday morning. 

Johnny Smith, 27, and Justin Ellis, 23, were both denied bond by Magistrate Court Judge John Stephenson.

Both men turned themselves into law enforcement Monday.

Investigators believe they shot two people after a fight at the Legend Lounge and Night Club early Saturday morning.

Jack Carlton Williams III, 31, died at the hospital.

Shekimbre King, 27, was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

She has since been released from the hospital. 

Albany police investigators say more arrests in this case are pending. 

