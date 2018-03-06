Town hall for dangerous Dougherty Co. intersection canceled - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Town hall for dangerous Dougherty Co. intersection canceled

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
A town hall organized by a Dougherty County commissioner to discuss a dangerous intersection has been canceled.
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A town hall organized by a Dougherty County commissioner to discuss a dangerous intersection has been canceled.

Commissioner Anthony Jones originally scheduled a town hall on March 6 for residents to voice their concerns about the intersection of Nelms Road and the Liberty Expressway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation asked for the change so they can conduct another traffic count study.

A new date for the town hall has not been scheduled.

Jones said he has seen too many crashes at the intersection and wants something to be changed.

