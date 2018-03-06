Westover culinary students claim state title

Students in the culinary program at Westover High will soon be representing Georgia on the national stage. (Source: Dougherty County School System)

On March 2, the Westover High School Culinary Arts Program earned 1st and 2nd place awards at the annual Georgia ProStart Business Management and Culinary Competitions in Atlanta.

ProStart is the high school curriculum developed by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation to develop culinary and restaurant management skills.

The one-day competition featured culinary and management teams from around Georgia who competed to earn the right to represent Georgia at the National ProStart Invitational.

Westover's culinary team placed second, with each member receiving $15,000 in scholarship money.

The school's management team won 1st place, with each member receiving $34,000 in scholarship money.

In all, $147,000 in scholarship money was awarded to the students.

The management team will now head to Providence, Rhode Island to represent Georgia at the national level on April 27 – 29.

Marhee Smith, Katelyn Bradley, and Daniel Roberts are on the culinary team.

The management team consists of Olaysha Hicks, Nykeria Williams, and Kamron Ponder.

