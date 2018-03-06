Leesburg Stockade Girls to be honored

The girls were held for nearly two months. (Source: WALB)

The Stolen Girls were a group of fifteen children between 13 and 15-years-old who were arrested during a civil rights march in Americus. (Source: WALB)

A group of women will be honored this weekend for their activism during the civil rights movement.

The Stolen Girls were a group of 15 children between 13 and 15-years-old who were arrested during a civil rights march in Americus.

The girls were jailed in Leesburg for 45 days, kept at the stockade there.

MORE: 2 Leesburg Stockade Girls explain why sharing their story is crucial

Dr. Carol Barner-Seay, one of the original "Stolen Girls" said it's an honor to be recognized this weekend.

"It's an honor for them to even think about it," said Barner-Seay.

The Leesburg Stockade Girls Honors Program is Saturday, March 10, at the Lee County High School Ninth Grade Campus.

MORE: Women revisit Leesburg Stockade, 50 years later

The program starts at noon and is open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.