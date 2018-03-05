Tift Regional Hospital proposes road closure for expansion

An item on the Tifton CIty Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital. (Source: WALB)

One item on the Monday night agenda of the Tifton City Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital for a road closure.

But hospital spokespersons said their officials decided not to speak publicly before the board, but rather to continue private negotiations.

According to a news release, the Hospital Authority of Tift County Board of Trustees voted unanimously to invest $150 million to construct a four-story tower at Tift Regional Medical Center that will include new inpatient units and a new emergency center.

The road closure was because of the expansion but there was no public discussion by the hospital for the item that was on the council's Monday night agenda.

