Proposed panhandling ordinance in Tifton meant to ensure safety - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Proposed panhandling ordinance in Tifton meant to ensure safety

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
A proposed ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB) A proposed ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)
The main problem areas council members are noticing are downtown and at the corner of large supermarkets. (Source: WALB) The main problem areas council members are noticing are downtown and at the corner of large supermarkets. (Source: WALB)
Mayor Julie Smith (Source: WALB) Mayor Julie Smith (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

After receiving many complaints from citizens, the city of Tifton is revamping its panhandling ordinance to make sure you aren't hassled by people asking for money.

On Monday night, the council said that it has looked into other cities panhandling ordinances all over the state and realized that it's a problem statewide, not just in South Georgia.

But the main problem areas they are noticing are downtown and at the corner of large supermarkets like the Neighborhood Walmart.

This ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places.

But the council also brought up that charitable organizations that are fundraising in the community and seasonable operations like the Salvation Army bell ringers will not be affected by this ordinance. 

"That those who are using our roads, our streets and our sidewalks are safe and that nobody feels threatened or that there's no aggressiveness or anything like that in regard to those that are asking for assistance," explained Smith.

This ordinance hasn't been approved just yet.

The council will take two weeks to review it and it will be on the next meeting agenda. Until then, council members urge people to call 911 if they feel unsafe because of someone panhandling.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Leesburg Stockade Girls to be honored

    Leesburg Stockade Girls to be honored

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:55 AM EST2018-03-06 06:55:55 GMT
    The Stolen Girls were a group of fifteen children between 13 and 15-years-old who were arrested during a civil rights march in Americus. (Source: WALB)The Stolen Girls were a group of fifteen children between 13 and 15-years-old who were arrested during a civil rights march in Americus. (Source: WALB)
    The Smithsonian is honoring the south Georgia Stockade girls. (Source: WALB)The Smithsonian is honoring the south Georgia Stockade girls. (Source: WALB)

    A group of women will be honored this weekend for their activism during the civil rights movement. The Stolen Girls were a group of fifteen children between 13 and 15-years-old who were arrested during a civil rights march in Americus.

    More >>

    A group of women will be honored this weekend for their activism during the civil rights movement. The Stolen Girls were a group of fifteen children between 13 and 15-years-old who were arrested during a civil rights march in Americus.

    More >>

  • Proposed panhandling ordinance in Tifton meant to ensure safety

    Proposed panhandling ordinance in Tifton meant to ensure safety

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-03-06 06:17:39 GMT
    A proposed ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)A proposed ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)

    After receiving many complaints from citizens, the city of Tifton is revamping its panhandling ordinance to make sure you aren't hassled by people asking for money.

    More >>

    After receiving many complaints from citizens, the city of Tifton is revamping its panhandling ordinance to make sure you aren't hassled by people asking for money.

    More >>

  • Tift Regional Hospital proposes road closure for expansion

    Tift Regional Hospital proposes road closure for expansion

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-06 04:25:49 GMT
    An item on the Tifton CIty Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital. (Source: WALB)An item on the Tifton CIty Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital. (Source: WALB)
    An item on the Tifton CIty Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital. (Source: WALB)An item on the Tifton CIty Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital. (Source: WALB)

    One item on the Monday night agenda of the Tifton City Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital for a road closure.

    More >>

    One item on the Monday night agenda of the Tifton City Council meeting was a request from Tift Regional Hospital for a road closure.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly