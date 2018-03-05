Residents of Tifton will soon see water and sewage improvements

This priority project plan will take care of replacing 38 fire hydrants, water line replacement and updating the water meters. (Source: WALB)

With a $4.5 million project, the city of Tifton will see improvements to its water and sewage. (Source: WALB)

The City of Tifton has been experiencing serious water and sewage issues with pipes bursting and leaks across the city within the last few months. But council members said they think that could change with a $4.5 million project.

Monday night at the city council workshop meeting, the mayor and council members heard from City Manager Pete Pyrzenski on what he said is a top priority for the residents.

This priority project plan will take care of replacing 38 fire hydrants, water line replacement and updating the water meters.

This is something the council feels needs to be started right away. Council members believe the problems stem from old infrastructure that was built years ago and is long overdue.

"Neighborhoods that were built 40, 50 years ago with inadequate lines so when you have that and you put bigger lines around them you get rusty water. You get pressure problems and then you have failures," explained Pyrzenski.

The first area the council is set to tackle is Pebble Brook and that project will cost approximately $1 million.

