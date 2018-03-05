Residents of Tifton will soon see water and sewage improvements

After receiving many complaints from citizens, the city of Tifton is revamping its panhandling ordinance to make sure you aren't hassled by people asking for money.More >>
The City of Tifton has been experiencing serious water and sewage issues with pipes bursting and leaks across the city within the last few months. But council members said they think that could change with a $4.5 million project.
On Monday night, the Irwin County Commission voted unanimously to join a large class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers of painkillers.
The Moultrie YMCA will begin a new $500,000 renovation project to its 100-year-old building.
Individuals with long-term health issues in Colquitt County will now get help for free thanks to a new grant at the Moultrie YMCA.
