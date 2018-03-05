Irwin Co. commissioners vote to join opioid class-action lawsuit - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Irwin Co. commissioners vote to join opioid class-action lawsuit

This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been. (Source: WALB) This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been. (Source: WALB)
Irwin County commissioners took a stand by joining a national class-action lawsuit. (Source: WALB) Irwin County commissioners took a stand by joining a national class-action lawsuit. (Source: WALB)
OCILLA, GA (WALB) -

On Monday night, the Irwin County Commission voted unanimously to join a large class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers of painkillers.

Irwin County Commission Attorney Warren Mixon said commissioners voted unanimously to join the national class action lawsuit against big drug companies and healthcare suppliers.

A number of municipalities and counties across Georgia are joining in the litigation, saying they want big pharma to pay for the scourge that the opioid epidemic has led to in Georgia.

Mixon said Irwin County commissioners said joining the lawsuit would cost nothing and could lead to some financial gain for the county.

