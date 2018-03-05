Three is the magic number for Westwood Lady Wildcats

The past two seasons the Westwood girl's basketball team traveled to Mercer University to play for a state title, and returned home empty handed.

Turns out three is the magic number.

The Lady wildcats returned to Camilla with the hardware after defeating Brentwood in the GISA 2A state championship Saturday 56-42.

This capped their first ever perfect season at (28-0), and their third state title in program history.

Westwood is only graduating one player and will return 9 players for next years title defense.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.