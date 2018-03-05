Former Golden Ram to coach in GHSA state title game

Fans in the 'Good Life City' remember Jawan Bailey for his playing days at Albany State University.

Now he's a head coach for a girls basketball team that's competing for a Georgia high School Association state championship.

Saturday Bailey led the Josey Lady Eagles to a 61-47 victory over Fitzgerald earning a bid in the 2A state championship game.

Bailey has been the head coach at Josey High School in his hometown of Augusta since 2013.

He played four years as a guard ASU and graduated in 2010.

Bailey says he's leaned on his former coaches at Albany State, Chris Cameron and Stan McCormick along the way.

"A lot of mentors from that area that keep in touch all the time and check on me to make sure I'm staying the right path," said Bailey after Saturday's win.

His team has gone (29-4) this year.

All four loses are to Laney High School who they will face a 5th time for the state title Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Macon Centreplex.

