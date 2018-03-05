Major renovation project planned for Moultrie YMCA

The gym inside of the Moultrie YMCA will now become the Sports Performance Center. (Source: WALB)

The Moultrie YMCA will be completing an 18 month renovation project starting soon. (Source: WALB)

The Moultrie YMCA will begin a new $500,000 renovation project to its 100-year-old building. (Source: WALB)

The Moultrie YMCA will begin a new $500,000 renovation project to its 100-year-old building.

The YMCA also announced on Monday that it has plans to open a new downtown location.

The new facelift will take 18 months to complete.

Renovations will be done to the entire outside, the lobby area and hallways to make members feel more at home.

The largest renovation area will be made in the gymnasium. The space will be converted into a sports performance center, adding artificial turf, rubberized flooring and state of the art function fitness equipment.

Moultrie YMCA CEO and President Rich Gallagher said this is a part of their Fitness Family and Fun for All initiative.

"We want to again be relevant to those we serve and so by updating our Y and making sure we have all of the latest equipment and that we are truly doing the very best and serving our members with excellence," explained Gallagher.

Gallagher said the YMCA plans to open the downtown location in Moultrie within the next six weeks.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.