Moultrie YMCA receives new health grant for chronic disease

This is the reading material individuals will read throughout the program. (Source: WALB)

The Moultrie YMCA was awarded $50,500 dollars for their health program initiative. (Source: WALB)

Glenda Bivins is a Lay Leader for the Better Choices, Better Health program. (Source: WALB)

A new grant will allow the Moultrie YMCA to focus on helping older residents and the underserved population. (Source: WALB)

Individuals with long-term health issues in Colquitt County will now get help for free thanks to a new grant at the Moultrie YMCA.

The Healthcare Georgia Foundation which gave the Moultrie YMCA a $50,500 grant, will allow the YMCA to continue a health program supporting individuals with chronic disease.

"Well, with the condition that I have and the doctors told me what I needed to do was get involved with the YMCA with their exercise program," said Better Choices, Better Health Program Lay Leader Glenda Bivins.

Bivins retired, and not too long ago she discovered she had a chronic disease.

"Being retired from the workplace, I found the YMCA, another home for me," said Bivins.

Bivins got involved with a health program at the Moultrie YMCA called Better Choices, Better Health which has given her new life.

"And then when I learned about this class, I got involved with it. Went through the class to learn how to do this," said Bivins.

In the fall, the YMCA received the grant from the Healthcare Georgia Foundation that will allow it to continue providing the health program to those with long-term health issues and chronic disease.

"The program originally came to Colquitt County as a partnership between the Moultrie YMCA and the University of Georgia," said Moultrie YMCA Community Outreach Director Sarah Adams.

With the new grant, the YMCA is focusing on helping older residents and the underserved population.

"Colquitt County, we experience a tremendous amount of poverty and health disparities and we're working hard to bridge the gap and this program is a way to capture a lot of those health conditions," explained Adams.

As for Glenda, she is now teaching the program because of her health success.

"It was an opportunity for me to do this, being a people person and also learning the class, what it taught, that I can deal with my conditions better and then in helping others," said Bivins.

Program staff said some people who were taking insulin and medication have been able to end using them because of the initiative.

Now they want to help more people live healthier lives.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.