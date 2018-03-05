Construction starts on Sutton's Landing boat ramp - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Construction starts on Sutton's Landing boat ramp

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Construction started Monday morning on Sutton's Landing boat ramp in Lee County.
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Construction started Monday morning on Sutton's Landing boat ramp in Lee County.

MORE ON SUTTON'S LANDING:
+DNR to sponsor new boat ramp at Sutton's Park
+Lee Co. leaders one step closer to building Sutton's Landing boat ramp
+Improvements on Sutton's Landing underway
+Sutton's Landing construction on schedule for March completion

The ramp was installed on the Kinhafoonee Creek by the Wildlife Resources Division of the Department of Natural Resources. 

The ramp was paid for by boaters through a federal tax. 

The department's boat ramp crew goes around the state to build new and maintain old ramps. 

Fishery Section Regional Supervisor Rob Weller said this ramp will see a lot of use. 

"Anytime we can get people out on the water to enjoy Georgia's beautiful natural resource's we are really excited," said Weller.

The ramp is expected to be open by the end of the month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

