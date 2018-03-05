Construction starts on Sutton's Landing boat ramp

Construction started Monday morning on Sutton's Landing boat ramp in Lee County.

The ramp was installed on the Kinhafoonee Creek by the Wildlife Resources Division of the Department of Natural Resources.

The ramp was paid for by boaters through a federal tax.

The department's boat ramp crew goes around the state to build new and maintain old ramps.

Fishery Section Regional Supervisor Rob Weller said this ramp will see a lot of use.

"Anytime we can get people out on the water to enjoy Georgia's beautiful natural resource's we are really excited," said Weller.

The ramp is expected to be open by the end of the month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

