GDOT to decide on railroad closing in Hahira

The Georgia Department of Transportation will decide whether or not to close a railroad crossing in the city of Hahira.

City officials said some citizens want a crossing on another street to be closed.

The decision came after a C & S rail construction employee was killed in February after failing to yield when a train was coming on Lawson Street.

"A lot of it is human error," said Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain.

This wasn't the first time an incident like this happened. Mayor Cain said this is the fourth incident in 36 years.

"There have been more in the past according to a lot of the citizens," said Cain.

Some of those citizens spoke out at a council meeting Thursday night.

They said they would rather have a crossing closed at Stan Fill Street.

"Stan Fill (Street) is a higher elevation crossing than what Lawson is," said Cain. "Where you only have maybe 20 or 30 along Lawson Street, that live in that area, you have between 300 or 400 or more on Stan Fill Street."

Norfolk Southern Railways petitioned both the city and GDOT to have the crossing closed. In return, the city would receive a $40,000 incentive to build parking spots around the railroad.

Mayor Cain said the city will reject the petition and it will be up to GDOT to make the decision.

"I think the Georgia Department of Transportation will do everything possible that they can for the city of Hahira," said Cain.

The city of Hahira will meet with GDOT on Thursday to discuss the change of the crossings.

