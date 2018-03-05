Dougherty Co. bid for police cars upsets local car dealer again - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. bid for police cars upsets local car dealer again

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

One Albany car dealer is frustrated over a county policy that he says hurts local business.

Harry Prisant, the fleet manager at Sunbelt Ford Lincoln of Albany, listened as Dougherty County commissioners voted unanimously to purchase four new police cars from the lowest bidder.

The lowest bidder this time is a dealership out of the Atlanta area.

Prisant said his bid came well within a 2 percent local preference option, used by other governments.

That means a local bidder can match an out-of-town bidder's price, as long as it is within a 2 percent margin.

"If it was 2 percent and one penny, I wouldn't say a word," said Prisant. "But, anything within a margin of 2 percent, we ought to have the opportunity to match the out of town bidders price. It is not about me, it is not about our business. It is about everybody that does business with Dougherty County. I would just like them to finally get around to finally seeing about voting about it. The Dougherty County School System has got it. The City of Albany has got it. It is the right thing to do." 

Dougherty County does not currently have a 2 percent local preference option.

The county's interim administrator said there are no official plans at this time to discuss adopting a local preference.

