Thomasville looks to revitalize Fletcherville community

A community within the city of Thomasville is about to undergo major renovations and community members say it is much needed.

More than $2 million is rolling into the city of Thomasville's Fletcherville improvement project, $750,000 in grant money and $1.5 million in SPLOST funds, all aimed to improve one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city.

The project will include sewer rehab, water main replacement, drainage improvements, resurfacing and sidewalk construction.

Since the very beginning, this project has been all hands on deck, involving everyone who lives in the community to be a part of the planning process.

"In this area, earlier in 2017, we actually engaged the residents of that area to find out what type of infrastructure issues they were having so we can make sure we are officially meeting their needs," said Thomasville Director of Director of Engagement and Outreach Lauren Radford.

Harper Elementary is a school nearby that will see the benefits from this project, as principal Melvin Hugans estimates 30 to 40 percent of his students walk, bike or carpool to school every day.

"The idea of streets that are safer, crosswalks that are more visible and obvious will be helpful for our students and parents," said Hugans.

Hugans said it will be nice to see an upgrade to this part of the city.

"The neighborhood as a whole would benefit from the revitalization," explained Hugans.

This year, Thomasville joined 13 other cities in Georgia recognized as a PlanFirst community, meaning they show a proven track record of planning and development.

Because of this honor, the city is able to apply for and receive Community Development Block Grants like this one, every year for the next three years.

"It's very exciting because the opportunity to help the residents and meet their needs as stated is a huge opportunity," said Radford.

The project is slated to begin in July with a goal of completion by the end of the year.

