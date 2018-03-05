Thomasville Oakfest 2018 to benefit child advocacy center

Oakfest proceeds will go towards the Treehouse advocacy center(Source: Facebook)

This year, people in Thomasville are hosting a new event to help raise money for the local child advocacy center, the Treehouse.

The Treehouse Advocacy Center of Thomas County and the Kiwanis Club of Thomasville are putting on a concert series called Oakfest.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 17, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Amphitheater in Downtown Thomasville.

Organizers said they are excited and hope for a good turnout.

"The event is a music fest that we're having at the amphitheater, it's for children, adults. We're gonna have food, there's going to be music, we're going to have drinks. It's going to be a good time to come out and hang out. It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, it's that day, after the Heritage Run that morning," said Kiwanis member Stephan Thompson.

Several bands from across the southeast will be performing at the event.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.