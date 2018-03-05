Thomasville Oakfest 2018 to benefit child advocacy center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville Oakfest 2018 to benefit child advocacy center

Oakfest proceeds will go towards the Treehouse advocacy center(Source: Facebook) Oakfest proceeds will go towards the Treehouse advocacy center(Source: Facebook)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

This year, people in Thomasville are hosting a new event to help raise money for the local child advocacy center, the Treehouse.

The Treehouse Advocacy Center of Thomas County and the Kiwanis Club of Thomasville are putting on a concert series called Oakfest.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 17, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Amphitheater in Downtown Thomasville.

Organizers said they are excited and hope for a good turnout.

"The event is a music fest that we're having at the amphitheater, it's for children, adults. We're gonna have food, there's going to be music, we're going to have drinks. It's going to be a good time to come out and hang out. It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, it's that day, after the Heritage Run that morning," said Kiwanis member Stephan Thompson.

Several bands from across the southeast will be performing at the event.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Proposed panhandling ordinance in Tifton meant ensure safety

    Proposed panhandling ordinance in Tifton meant ensure safety

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-06 04:04:34 GMT
    A proposed ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)A proposed ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)
    This ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)This ordinance will regulate and limit access for panhandlers and others begging for money at entrances and exits of businesses and public places. (Source: WALB)

    After receiving many complaints from citizens, the city of Tifton is revamping its panhandling ordinance to make sure you aren't hassled by people asking for money.

    More >>

    After receiving many complaints from citizens, the city of Tifton is revamping its panhandling ordinance to make sure you aren't hassled by people asking for money.

    More >>

  • Residents of Tifton will soon see water and sewage improvements

    Residents of Tifton will soon see water and sewage improvements

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-03-06 03:54:50 GMT
    With a $4.5 million project, the city of Tifton will see improvements to its water and sewage. (Source: WALB)With a $4.5 million project, the city of Tifton will see improvements to its water and sewage. (Source: WALB)
    With a 4.5 million dollar project, the City of Tifton will see improvements to their water and sewage. (Source: WALB)With a 4.5 million dollar project, the City of Tifton will see improvements to their water and sewage. (Source: WALB)

    The City of Tifton has been experiencing serious water and sewage issues with pipes bursting and leaks across the city within the last few months. But council members said they think that could change with a $4.5 million project.

    More >>

    The City of Tifton has been experiencing serious water and sewage issues with pipes bursting and leaks across the city within the last few months. But council members said they think that could change with a $4.5 million project.

    More >>

  • Irwin Co. commissioners vote to join opioid class-action lawsuit

    Irwin Co. commissioners vote to join opioid class-action lawsuit

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-03-06 03:01:48 GMT
    This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been. (Source: WALB)This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been. (Source: WALB)
    This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been doing. (Source: WALB)This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been doing. (Source: WALB)

    On Monday night, the Irwin County Commission voted unanimously to join a large class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers of painkillers.

    More >>

    On Monday night, the Irwin County Commission voted unanimously to join a large class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers of painkillers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly