Moultrie leaders visit state capitol - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie leaders visit state capitol

Moultrie leaders met with GMA officials, state representatives, and Governor Nathan Deal (Source: WALB) Moultrie leaders met with GMA officials, state representatives, and Governor Nathan Deal (Source: WALB)
Replica returns to Moultrie (Source: WALB) Replica returns to Moultrie (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Moultrie city leaders are working to be advocates for the Southwest Georgia region.

More than 10 department heads from the city of Moultrie staff visited the state capitol last week to meet with Governor Nathan Deal, state representatives and Georgia Municipal Association officials.

City manager Pete Dillard said it was nice for community leaders to learn about resources that are available to them to be more efficient and effective.

Dillard adds these resources will be essential due to a large amount of growth expected over the next few years.

"We plan to be in Atlanta on a regular basis because right now, Moultrie is the city in Southwest Georgia that's moving up. Our industries are growing, our downtown is growing and our medical school is breaking ground on April the 26," said Dillard.

Dillard said they will continue to seek the help of GMA and local legislatures through the growth process.

A beautiful handcrafted replica of the Colquitt County courthouse also came home with Moultrie leaders after their trip to Atlanta.

The replica was made by inmates at the Walker Faith and Character Based Prison. It was housed at the Governor's Mansion during the Christmas holidays.

The city staff is working on plans to permanently display the courthouse replica. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved. 

