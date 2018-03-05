GA Supreme Court upholds Tift Co. murder conviction

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Georgia announced that it upheld a murder conviction for a Tift County man.More >>
The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend was decided FridayMore >>
Steven Lowery, 14, was last seen at his home in Jacksonville, Florida on September 1st.More >>
Albany Police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday.More >>
After thorough review of all candidates, Interim County Administrator, Michael McCoy now stands as sole finalist among the once competitive pool of candidates for the position.More >>
