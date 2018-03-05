GA Supreme Court upholds Tift Co. murder conviction

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Georgia announced that it upheld a murder conviction for a Tift County man.

Reno Byron filed an appeal for his murder conviction and life prison sentence.

Byron argued that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to support the jury's guilty verdicts and that his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance.

The Supreme County said neither of those claims has any merit.

Byron was convicted of shooting Virgil White to death during a fight at a nightclub in Tifton in July of 1999.

