Jackson hears her sentence after Albany murder trial

The jury went into deliberations on Thursday in the trial for Kamesha Jackson (Source: WALB)

Kamesha Jackson was accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend Charles Porter. She was found not guilty of murder, but guilty on the lesser included charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony.

Jackson was convicted of cruelty to children, possession of a knife during a felony, and not guilty on obstruction of an officer.

On Monday, Jackson was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and ordered to take parenting, domestic violence and anger management classes

Jackson is now out on house arrest at her Terrell County home and will have to turn herself in by April 5 at noon to the Dougherty Co. Jail.

She will be eligible for probation.

