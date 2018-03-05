Missing Florida teen may be in Douglas area - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Missing Florida teen may be in Douglas area

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

Steven Lowery, 14, was last seen at his home in Jacksonville, Florida on September 1st, but now authorities believe he may be in Georgia.

Lowery is just over five feet tall. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are asking everyone to be on the lookout for him.

Call 1-800-THE-LOST to leave a tip. 

