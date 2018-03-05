Police: Second suspect charged in deadly Albany nightclub shooting

As people were walking to their cars, an unknown person fired several shots, striking two people. (Source: WALB)

According to APD, security cleared out Legends Night Club after an altercation occurred inside. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Two suspects in a deadly Albany nightclub shooting that happened early Saturday morning is now in custody. (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)

A second suspect in a deadly Albany nightclub shooting that happened early Saturday morning is now in custody.

According to the Albany Police Department, Justin Ellis, 23, was arrested and charged with murder Monday afternoon. Ellis came in on his own to be interviewed by investigators at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Earlier on Monday, APD announced that the Robbery/Homicide Unit had charged Johnny Bernard Smith, 27, with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Smith, who was accompanied by his lawyer, turned himself Monday.

Albany police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

As people were walking to their cars after a fight, an unknown person fired several shots, striking two people. Jack Carlton Williams III, 31, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shekimbre King, 27, was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both Ellis and Smith have been booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

The Albany Police Department thanks the community and those who assisted with this investigation.

