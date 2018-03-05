Albany Police: Man surrenders after deadly night club shooting

As people were walking to their cars, an unknown person fired several shots, striking two people. (Source: WALB)

According to APD, security cleared out Legends Night Club after an altercation occurred inside. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

As people were walking to their cars after a fight, an unknown person fired several shots, striking two people. Jack Carlton Williams III, 31, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Monday afternoon, the Albany Police Department announced that the Robbery/Homicide Unit had charged Johnny Bernard Smith, 27, with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Smith, who was accompanied by his lawyer, turned himself Monday, and was transported to the Dougherty County Jail for booking.

The Albany Police Department thanks the community and those who assisted with this investigation.

Shekimbre King, 27, was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

