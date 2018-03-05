Teen shot in January dies - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Teen shot in January dies

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Anthony Dawson IV, 16, died this morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Dawson was shot in the chest on January 13 on Jackson Street. His brother was also shot.

Dawson went to Macon for trauma care, but was at home Monday morning, when Fowler said he went into cardiac arrest.

An autopsy will be performed, but the coroner says he would not have had this health problem if he had not been shot.

His brother survived the shooting, and is still recovering.

