Now, only one candidate remains for Dougherty Admin.

Since the departure of former Dougherty County Administrator, Richard Crowdis, the Dougherty County Commission has been moving forward with the selection process for finalists to consider filling that position.

The commission said Monday that after thorough review of all candidates, Interim County Administrator, Michael McCoy now stands as sole finalist among the once competitive pool of candidates for the position.

The Board plans to place a final vote on the position within the next two weeks.

