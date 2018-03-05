GA high court tosses gag order in Grinstead case

Anthony Dawson IV, 16, died this morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.More >>
Georgia's highest court has tossed out a gag order in the case of a slain Georgia high school teacher who disappeared more than 12 years ago.More >>
With Easter less than a month away, a South Georgia business decided to celebrate the holiday a little early for young kids in the community. The Clay Spot in Albany held their 5th Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza Camp.More >>
Nearly 40 girls are on their way to compete with 9,000 national cheerleading teams for a U.S. Cheerleading Final. The Albany Elite Tiger Paws will compete in Pensacola Florida starting April 13.More >>
As spring quickly approaches, insects become much more prevalent. That includes bees, but scientists say we need them in our environment. The USDA says one in three bites of food we eat is derived from plants pollinated by bees.More >>
