GA high court tosses gag order in Grinstead case - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GA high court tosses gag order in Grinstead case

Tara Grinstead (Source: Family)

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's highest court has tossed out a gag order in the case of a slain Georgia high school teacher who disappeared more than 12 years ago.

Tara Grinstead was reported missing in October 2005 when she didn't show up for work at a school in rural Irwin County. The case went cold until new information led to the arrest last year of Ryan Alexander Duke. He faces charges including murder.

The judge in the case issued a gag order prohibiting the attorneys and their staff, a co-defendant's attorneys and their staff and all law enforcement who participated in the long-running case from talking about it to the media.

A Georgia Supreme Court opinion published Monday says the circumstances of this case are not "sufficiently exceptional to warrant such a restraint."

