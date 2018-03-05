5th annual egg-stravaganza brings out creativity in children and parents

Stacie Porter Brown is the owner of The Clay Spot and said she enjoys doing this even with her own son. (Source: WALB)

Children and parents were able to paint pottery eggs early for Easter. (Source: WALB)

The Clay Spot held the 5th Annual Egg-Stravaganza for children and parents. (Source: WALB)

With Easter less than a month away, one South Georgia business decided to celebrate the holiday a little early for young kids in the community.

The Clay Spot in Albany held their 5th Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza Camp.

Kids got creative with their parents by painting pottery eggs.

After painting, the campers took pictures with live Easter bunnies and a live lamb.

The Clay Spot owner said this event was created for families to cherish and celebrate this memory forever.

"We just felt like with what we do here, it would be just a cool thing to offer. To have this egg that you can have forever that was painted by your child," said Stacie Porter Brown, Owner of The Clay Spot.

Sherry Clark Photography and Kits Rabbitry also partnered with The Clay Spot for the event.

