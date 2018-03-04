Leesburg cheer squad goes to U.S. Finals

The teams will compete for the U.S. Cheer Final in April. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Elite Sports: Tiger Paws is divided up into two teams. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 40 girls are on their way to compete with 9,000 national cheerleading teams for a U.S. Cheerleading Final.

The Albany Elite Tiger Paws will compete in Pensacola, Florida starting April 13.

The team is divided into two teams, the Fierce team junior level and the Extreme team senior level.

Recently, they won the CheerSport National Championship and became Gold Bid winners.

The teams are now ranked second in the nation.

Coaches say they are on a road to redemption.

"We think about everything we've been through as an organization. Last year when we lost one of our beloved coaches, our girls kind of felt like 'oh my gosh is this the end, how do we push on.' But what we do as coaches we make sure that we strive and tell them that you never give up, you never quit," said O'Tessa Robinson, Head Coach of Albany Elite Tiger Paws.

The cheerleading teams lost one of their coaches last year and they said they are ready to fight for the championship ring in her honor.

The team will also have an All-Star weekend with the Albany Elite Basketball team at Albany State West Campus starting March 16.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.