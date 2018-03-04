Tift Park community market opens for fifth season welcoming out-of-town visitors

The market will be up and running throughout the spring and summer (Source: WALB)

Garcia and his wife look at bird houses at the market (Source: WALB)

"I just love the community," said Marian Jones, a vendor at Tift Park Community Market.

Beginning its fifth season, and at a new location, Albany's Tift Park Community Market was almost unrecognizable to some.

The market bustled with tourists and locals following the Snickers Marathon Saturday.

A Missouri man and his wife traveled all the way to Albany, not expecting to find birdhouses Saturday afternoon.

"Definitely my first time here at the Tift Market. We enjoy checking out what the city has to offer," said Jorge Garcia.

After running the Snickers Marathon Garcia and his wife stumbled upon crafts and music.

"I had this homework before coming here and I noticed that one of the top things to do here in Albany was to check out the market so on our way, we literally just left the race," explained Garcia, "And on our way to the hotel we decided to stop by and spend some bucks out here."

Buying some jams and, considering purchasing a birdhouse and of course listening to music.

Little did this couple know it was opening weekend for Albany's Tift Community Market.

It welcomed 42 vendors from across South Georgia, vendors like Marian Jones from Brooks County.

"We love coming. We love the atmosphere. It's exactly what we envision. We're about sustainability and environmentally friendly," said Jones.

Unlike Garcia, this is Jones' fourth year participating as Dixie Dreams Farms at the Market.

"The Park is very beautiful. Albany is very lucky to have that asset," said Jones.

And the Missouri couple agrees.

"It's small compared to where I'm from, but it's kind of pretty. And I love the people. And I love the culture here. The Southern hospitality it's really appreciated," elaborated Garcia.

Now Garcia said he's interested in returning to the Good Life City not just to race, but to explore.

"We keep a scrapbook of every race that I do in every state that I visit so I'm picking up quite a few things, just to remember Albany," said Garcia.

The market will continue each Saturday at the tennis courts through spring and summer.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the tennis courts at Tift Park.

