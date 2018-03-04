Albany Technical College hosts event to celebrate fatherhood

Albany Technical College hosted "Fatherhood: A Celebration" Saturday.

The event celebrated the roles that fathers play in their children's lives. The Division of Child Support Service's Fatherhood Program helps fathers who are struggling to pay child support.

The program had giveaways, a job fair, face painting, and bounce houses for the kids.

One participant said it's events like these that help him see a brighter future for his family.

"With Malcolm, he's in boy scouts so I can make some of his programs, so yes that's going to draw me a lot closer to him," said Mallory Lane.

If you missed Saturday's event, a similar event will be held March 17.

Fatherhood: A Conversation will be held at 2835 Branton Woods Drive Columbus, GA from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here, participants can have their driver's license renewed, receive child support services, and job training.

