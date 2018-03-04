Albany Technical College hosts event to celebrate fatherhood

Saturday was a big day for the Good Life City. After thousands attended the Snickers Marathon, many people celebrated the race on the streets of downtown, for the Downtown Street Festival.More >>
Tifton brought in lots of visitors from across the country for the fifth annual Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival Saturday.More >>
Albany Technical College hosted "Fatherhood: A Celebration" Saturday. The event celebrated the roles that fathers play in their children's lives.More >>
Albany Police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Runners said they'll never forget the memories made at Saturday's Snickers Marathon in Albany.More >>
