Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival was a hit for the Tift Co.

The 5th Annual Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival was held at Fulwood Park in Tifton. (Source: WALB)

Josh Morrison, Hospitality Chairman with the Tifton-Tift Tourism Association, says this year's event was the best they've seen. (Source: WALB)

Tifton brought in lots of visitors from across the country for the fifth annual Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival Saturday.

The Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association hosted the event with a hundred exhibitors and vendors from across the south.

Fifty cooking teams competed in the BBQ competition, with one team winning a sixteen thousand dollar prize. Staff with the county's tourism association said, this year's event was the best they've seen.

"It has been an absolute success. I would say out of the five years this has been done, this has been the best year as far as the crowd goes, the vendors, the BBQ teams. The quality of the BBQ which I had earlier, it was absolutely delicious," said Josh Morrison, Hospitality Chairman with the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association.

Organizers said they want to plan more events between now and next year's festival.

