Downtown Street Festival results in economic boost for Albany

Saturday was a big day for the Good Life City.

After thousands attended the Snickers Marathon, many people celebrated the race on the streets of downtown, for the Downtown Street Festival.

"With the efforts we are putting into Downtown and redevelopment, it's an opportunity to showcase those things," said Tommy Gregors, Executive Director of Flint RiverQuariuam and Thronateeska.

That's what many vendors and businesses felt during Saturday's Downtown Street Festival.

Words like showcase, exposure, and economic booster were all used to describe the event.

"With the Mardi Gras, we are able to get a lot of exposure by setting up down here," said Susan Lowery, owner of Heavenly Treats.

Susan Lowery owns the Heavenly Treats food truck.

She said she's been part of the event for years because of the continued success.

"The CVB has estimated the economic impact on the Snickers Marathon and the festival weekend, over $600,000 to the Albany economy," said Gregors.

Over 15 years ago, downtown merchants thought to create this event to show people what the city had to offer. Later adding the Snickers Marathon to the weekend which brought in thousands more.

"That's kind of what generates the economic impact in our community," said Gregors.

Mike Talley a potential downtown business owner, said this event is not only a huge hit for their exposure, but the entire city.

"It's easy to forget that downtown is here sometimes, but every time we have an event like this, I think people can see that downtown is safe, downtown is fun, and that there's new businesses opening downtown," said Talley.

