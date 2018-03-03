Albany resident reacts to night club shooting

Albany police car at the scene of the murder around 930 Saturday morning (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another hurt.

It happened on East Broad Avenue around 3 this morning.

Albany Police have not identified a suspect or suspects in this deadly shooting.

But one man lives just blocks from where the murder happened.

He said violence has been escalating in his neighborhood over the past few years.

"I wonder what goes through their mind to take another person's life," said Troy Toomer, an Albany resident.

Toomer said he's lived in Albany just blocks from the Legend Lounge and Club for 30 years.

"It's sad. Man, you know, it's hard for someone to just lose their life like that. Wow," reflected Toomer.

Albany Police are investigating a murder at the club on East Broad Avenue.

Investigators say officers got called to the scene around 3:00 Saturday morning.

Police say security cleared out Legend Lounge and Club after some sort of altercation inside.

As people walked to their cars, police say an unknown person fired several shots, hitting two people.

"There's always violence around here," said Toomer.

That violence claimed one life and hurt another.

Investigators say, Jack Carlton Williams, 31, the third died in the shooting.

Shekimbre King, 27, went to the hospital with gunshot wound to the arm.

The Albany Police Robbery and Homicide unit is investigating.

Toomer believes Albany Police will solve this case.

"I'm not scared," stated Toomer.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

