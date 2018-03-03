Snickers Marathon runners appreciate Downtown Albany.

Runners say they'll never forget the memories made at Saturday's Snickers Marathon in Albany. (Source: WALB)

It can be a long road for some marathon runners, to not only to get here but stay here.

Some say that reaching the final destination was awesome and invigorating, which made it all worth it.

"To have my dad standing at the finish line rooting me on with my nephew, it was amazing," said first-time Snickers Marathon runner Gilda Anderson.

She said she'll never forget the memories made at Saturday's Snickers Marathon in Albany.

"What motivated me was, I'm at the 3-mile mark and runner number 1 for the marathon passed by and I was like, marathon goals."

Winner Sergei Zyrianov said this marathon served as training for Boston.

"Today was a good run, a little easier," said Zyrianov.

Zyrianov marked his 15th marathon with a time of two hours and twenty-three minutes. He hopes one day he'll compete in the Boston Marathon.

For other runners, there is more to the race than just time.

"Just seeing all the people just trying to do health and fitness and wellness its motivation, and it's a motivation," said Anderson.

She said outside of trying to qualify for Boston, she felt good running around a city with hospitality.

"It was so nice to see the signs 'welcome to Albany', 'welcome to our neighborhood'. I felt bad for stopping the traffic but it was well worth it," said Anderson. "I definitely will run again. Albany is beautiful."

The Snickers marathon and half marathon awarded $12,000 to the top three male and female finishers.

Proceeds from the races will benefit the Willson Hospice House.

