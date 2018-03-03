Snickers Marathon cheerleader encourages runners

Phoebe North, formerly called Palmyra Park, is where Freeman laid in bed for months (Source: WALB)

Freeman cheers on runners as they pass by her mile mark (Source: WALB)

One woman used the Snickers Marathon as an opportunity to prove her doctors wrong.

Twenty-five years ago Stephanie Freeman was in the hospital.

On Saturday she was there again, but this time outside cheering on Snickers Marathon runners.

Freeman suffered a brain injury as a child, and doctors thought she would never walk again.

A runner herself-- she's competed in the Boston Marathon and Snickers Marathon, but decided to serve as a cheerleader for the competitors.

"Running Albany is very special to my heart. Because I laid in that hospital over here for two months in a coma. I had to learn how to walk, talk everything again," explained Freeman.

If you were out running you may have seen her between mile marker 20 and 22.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.