APD need your help locating stolen police car ( Source: WALB)

While officers were investigating the homicide at Legends Night Club, an unknown person stole an unmarked Albany Police Department 2010 White Ford Fusion.

The license plate number is GV4433A.

The vehicle was parked in front of Legends Night Club at 725 East Broad Avenue.

The police cruiser was located at N Carroll St and East Residence Ave.

No one is in custody.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.