APD investigate deadly shooting at a local night club early Saturday morning

Albany Police responded to the 700 block of East Broad Avenue to investigate a homicide just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to APD, security cleared out Legends Night Club after an altercation occurred inside.

As people were walking to their cars, an unknown person fired several shots, striking two people.

Jack Carlton Williams III, 31, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shekimbre King, 27, arrived a short time later with a gunshot wound to the arm.

This incident has been turned over to the Robbery/Homicide Unit for further investigation and suspect(s) information is being developed.

Updates will be provided as more becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime-stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

