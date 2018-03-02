Snickers Marathon runners load up on carbs before the big race

The night before a marathon, many runners often eat heavy carbs to fuel their body and the pasta and vegetables are exactly what many runners need to get ready. (Source: WALB)

Several runners chowed down on some spaghetti, salad, green beans, and hearty desserts. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of runners fueled up on carbs at the Albany Civic Center for Saturday's big race. (Source: WALB)

On Friday night, organizers hosted a pasta dinner during the Snickers Marathon Runners Expo.

One couple from Kansas City, Missouri is closing in on their goal of running marathons across all 50 states. They're now only 10 states from success.

They said that eating heavy carbs helps prepare not only the body but the mind.

"You don't go into a marathon feeling as confident when you eat something that you're not used to eating the night before, it's not the spaghetti like you're used to. So, it's a big comfort to have this, you don't to worry about where we're going to get our spaghetti," said Snickers Marathon runner Marla Rhoden.

