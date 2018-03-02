Hundreds arrive at Snickers Marathon runner's expo

Friday night was the last night participants could register for tomorrow's race. (Source: WALB)

There was a lot of traffic and busy streets across Albany on Friday night.

Hundreds of runners have started to arrive for Saturday's annual running of the Snickers Marathon.

In a matter of hours, hundreds of runners will be sporting their Snickers Marathon t-shirts.

They picked up their race packets on Friday evening at the runner's expo.

For the first time ever, organizers held the expo at the Albany Civic Center.

There were also several local businesses like Wild Side Running and the Catch restaurant that set up booths to showcase what Albany has to offer.

One of the biggest sponsors of the marathon, Mars, also passed out snickers to participants.

And with sunny skies forecast on Saturday morning, the Snickers Marathon Board President Chuck Knight expects a large and fast field.

"I've talked to runners from Ohio and all over this country already today, people are coming in. It's going to be a great race. I think the numbers are going to be up this year simply because of the weather. And people will come and run with us," said Knight.

The wheelchair race starts at 6:45 a.m., the full and half marathons start at 7 a.m.

Drivers should expect detours and delays across the city on Saturday.

But organizers are encouraging residents to come out and cheer the runners on.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.